$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.70%. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. 1,383,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,926. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.