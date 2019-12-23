-$0.03 EPS Expected for Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Auryn Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Auryn Resources.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Auryn Resources stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 175,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,848. Auryn Resources has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auryn Resources (AUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.