Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $132.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,320,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,608. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.