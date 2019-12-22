Zebi (ZCO) Hits Market Cap of $435,664.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $435,664.00 and $182.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00184557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01172330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit, Koinex, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

