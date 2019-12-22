ZCore Market Capitalization Achieves $196,386.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. ZCore has a total market cap of $196,386.00 and $22,237.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.43 and $51.55. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,851,515 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

