Zacks: Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 244 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCUT. DA Davidson started coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

LCUT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,442. The company has a market cap of $140.08 million, a PE ratio of 659.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.02 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $94,647.30. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $32,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,078.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 104,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

