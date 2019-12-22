Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Telenav reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.58 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNAV. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of TNAV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 302,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,134. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,199.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,490,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Telenav by 22.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Telenav by 21.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

