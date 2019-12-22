Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will report sales of $97.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.10 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $91.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $350.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $351.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $375.33 million, with estimates ranging from $355.90 million to $401.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 924,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,113. The company has a market cap of $422.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $130,193.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,995 shares of company stock valued at $386,473. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

