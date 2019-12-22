Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 486,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

