Zacks: Brokerages Expect Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) to post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Can-Fite Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Can-Fite Biopharma posted earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Can-Fite Biopharma.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

CANF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 73,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Can-Fite Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

