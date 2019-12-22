Zacks: Brokerages Expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,980. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

