Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Immunomedics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMMU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of IMMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 3,272,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 50,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,387 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

