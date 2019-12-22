Zacks: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 187,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

