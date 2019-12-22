Zacks: Analysts Set $26.00 Price Target for AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ALOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

AstroNova stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 87,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,402. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $122,087.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 1,426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 380,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 16.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 107.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

