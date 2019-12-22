Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.55. MGM Growth Properties also posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

