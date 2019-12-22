Zacks: Analysts Expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluent’s earnings. Fluent posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluent.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Fluent’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research cut Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 316,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,869. The stock has a market cap of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Alexander Mandel acquired 17,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,216,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,801.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $165,078 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Fluent by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fluent by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Fluent during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fluent by 318.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 524,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.