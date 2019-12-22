Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. 1,970,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,687. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Tenaris has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.