Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report $133.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $466.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $457.40 million to $476.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $541.65 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $571.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,038. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 561.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

