YOU COIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.91 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.01193026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120467 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,622,397 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

