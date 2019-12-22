W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,059. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 152.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,278,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 772,282 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 13.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.