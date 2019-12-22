WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.72.

WSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 1,000 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,400. Also, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,626.60.

TSE:WSP traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$89.91. 258,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.20. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$56.09 and a 1-year high of C$90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a PE ratio of 32.78.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.0700004 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

