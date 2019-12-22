World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $87.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.67.
WRLD stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.29. World Acceptance has a one year low of $85.33 and a one year high of $175.78.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in World Acceptance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in World Acceptance by 959.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
