World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $87.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.67.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.29. World Acceptance has a one year low of $85.33 and a one year high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in World Acceptance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in World Acceptance by 959.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.