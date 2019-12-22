Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,193,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 756,976 shares.The stock last traded at $34.28 and had previously closed at $33.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

