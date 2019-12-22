WINk (WIN) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. WINk has a total market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

