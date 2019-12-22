WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get WillScot alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of WillScot by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 763,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,030. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $18.37.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.