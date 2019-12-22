WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of WillScot by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.