WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $14.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,089. The firm has a market cap of $282.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

