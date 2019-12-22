Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has been trending neutral on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Whirlpool's ranking:

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

WHR traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.41. 1,450,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

