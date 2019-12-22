Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Given Media Impact Rating of -4.43

Media coverage about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a daily sentiment score of -4.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:WBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.95%.

WBK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Westpac Banking in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

