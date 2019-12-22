Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 38346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $557.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $100,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

