Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays downgraded Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wood & Company restated an average rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.69.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Welltower by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.