Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.49. PPL has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PPL by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,030,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 74,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PPL by 990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 506,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 459,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.