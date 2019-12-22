Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $18.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,031,000. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 178.5% during the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,764,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 56.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,707,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 207.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 91.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,323,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 630,725 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

