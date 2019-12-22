WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $78,442.00 and approximately $202.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Mercatox and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.01198536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

