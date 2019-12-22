VoteCoin (VOT) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $105,842.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00390125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00072052 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00107753 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001308 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000565 BTC.

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 71,157,750 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

