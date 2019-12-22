Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Veru also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Veru has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 15,836 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $33,572.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,458. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.