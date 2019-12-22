Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.44.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,044 shares of company stock valued at $242,790. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after buying an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.07. 42,977,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $251.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

