Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,847 shares of company stock worth $13,309,579 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

