Verge Price Down 11.9% This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $63.84 million and approximately $956,506.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, YoBit and Binance.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00567722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000946 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008323 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000516 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,120,658,539 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Crex24, Huobi, Upbit, Bitbns, Graviex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, TradeOgre, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

