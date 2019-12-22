VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 6.3%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98, 10,419,789 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 473% from the average session volume of 1,818,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several research firms have commented on VBIV. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,212,000 shares of company stock worth $10,105,440. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 71,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

