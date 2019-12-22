Utrust (UTK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $579,294.00

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $579,294.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00186787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.01183826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119257 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

