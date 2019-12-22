USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $170,705.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $170,705.00 and $17,391.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX has traded 152.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

999 (999) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00047999 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000715 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002123 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003792 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001345 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 764,745 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.