UralsCoin (URALS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, UralsCoin has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UralsCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,224.00 and $11.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UralsCoin Coin Profile

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info . UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

