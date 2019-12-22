UralsCoin (URALS) Market Cap Achieves $3,321.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One UralsCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. In the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. UralsCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,321.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UralsCoin

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

