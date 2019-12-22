Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $43.07 or 0.00578670 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,447.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.64 or 0.02654974 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00019515 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,444 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

