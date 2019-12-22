Universa Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Universa has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $469.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01182659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

