Unilever (NYSE:UN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.43

News coverage about Unilever (NYSE:UN) has been trending positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a coverage optimism score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Unilever’s ranking:
UN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 1,735,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. Unilever has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
