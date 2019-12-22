Unilever (NYSE:UN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.43

News coverage about Unilever (NYSE:UN) has been trending positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a coverage optimism score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

UN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 1,735,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. Unilever has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

