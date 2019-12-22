Unikoin Gold (UKG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,288.00

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Unikoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Radar Relay and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01195034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120042 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unikoin Gold was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,847,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official website is unikrn.com . The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unikoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, Upbit, OKEx, Radar Relay and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

