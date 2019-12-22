Unibright Price Up 41% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Unibright token can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 41% against the dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $95,342.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Liquid, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

