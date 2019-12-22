UGAS Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $1.26 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.10 or 0.06628198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001304 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

