UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,386 ($31.39) target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Persimmon to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,555.67 ($33.62).

Get Persimmon alerts:

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,610 ($34.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,505.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,149.70.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.